'What a horrendous debacle the Shrewsbury North West Relief Road has turned into' - Your Letters: March 6

DEBACLE OF THE RELIEF ROAD SAGA

What a horrendous debacle the Shrewsbury North West Relief Road has turned into, just as predicted.

As Cllr Picton and colleagues try to clean up the mess, will council leaders now show a duty of candour to the people of Shropshire by admitting how many months ago they first knew that the project cost would be over £200 million? As Cllr Gwilym Butler puts it, “so that no-one can say they didn’t know”.

If these councillors’ plan now is to simply limp on with continued NWWR spending to try to get to May or to try to get the government rather than council to put this road plan out of its misery, what does that say about the underlying attitude of the current council?

Surely better to focus spending on escalating pothole problems on the county’s existing roads and plan for remediating the chronic Sundorne roundabout tailbacks than throwing good money after bad at Oxon.

Rev Paul Cawthorne, Hadnall

MENACE OF THE E-SCOOTERS