What if there had been a terror attack during protests?

It’s solely because they want the UK to reduce carbon emissions to zero by 2025, and it doesn’t matter how they achieve it. These clever clogs should check the records – Britain’s emissions are 44 per cent down since 1990.

The activists are oblivious of other people around them who have a living to earn and need to get to work using vital services. They would rather superglue themselves to a train to stop the train running, or glue themselves under vehicles.

We have businesses that are losing millions of pounds, are these people bothered? No, they carry on doing their yoga.

Police time is being wasted struggling with the activists watched by the legal observers.

Where is the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan in all of this as he has stated to have given his tacit support? What if there was a terror attack or a major incident in London, how would the emergency vehicles cope? I hope the Mayor of London has a plan.

Then they dance the night away to loud music oblivious of any problems. People and businesses are sick and tired of these people who don’t appear to have any homes to go to.

What is needed is a good downpour.

Jackie Lewis, Pattingham

