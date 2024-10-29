Calls over ‘cover-up’ claims as Southport suspect charged with terror offence

Sir Keir Starmer’s political rivals have questioned whether a “cover-up” took place after fresh charges – including for an alleged terror offence – were laid against the suspect in the Southport attacks.

Axel Rudakubana, the teenager accused of the fatal stabbing of three girls at a dance class in Southport, has been charged with production of ricin, a deadly poison, and a terror offence, Merseyside Police said.

Both Conservative leadership candidates said the Government had questions to answer about new charges brought against the 18-year-old.

Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary, has meanwhile urged the public not to speculate on the case in order to ensure the victims’ families get justice.

Rudakubana will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court by video link on Wednesday charged with production of ricin, and possession of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing to commit an act of terrorism.

He is already charged with the murders of Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, who were stabbed during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Hart Street, Southport, on July 29, as well as the attempted murder of eight other children, instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes, and possession of a knife.

Downing Street insisted the timing of the latest charging announcement was purely a decision by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

But Tory leadership candidate Robert Jenrick said he was concerned facts may have been withheld from the public.

He said: “Any suggestion of a cover-up will permanently damage public trust in whether we’re being told the truth about crime in our country.

“Keir Starmer must urgently explain to the country what he knew about the Southport attack and when he learned it.

“Across the board the hard reality of mass migration is being covered up. We need the truth – and we need to change.”

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy at Merseyside Police headquarters in Liverpool (Danny Lawson/PA)

His Tory rival Kemi Badenoch said there were “serious questions to be asked of the police, the CPS and also of Keir Starmer’s response to the whole situation”.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, she added: “Parliament is the right place for this to happen.

“While we must abide by the rules of contempt of court and not prejudice this case, it is important that there is appropriate scrutiny.”

Nigel Farage, the leader of Reform UK, meanwhile claimed he had been calling on the authorities to reveal more details about the case to “stop the online speculation”.

Downing Street denied the Government had been involved in the timing of the charging announcement.

A spokeswoman said: “No, charging decisions and when those are made are for the CPS.”

She also said it was “not correct” to say the Government had been involved in withholding facts from the public.

Ms Cooper meanwhile said the additional charges “will undoubtedly be distressing for people in Southport”.

In a warning against speculating about the case, she added: “The most important thing is to get justice for Bebe, Alice and Elsie and their heartbroken families, and all those affected by the attack, and nobody should put that at risk.

“The police and prosecutors have an important job to do in their investigation, pursuing every avenue and taking the action they need to ahead of the trial.”

Professor Tim Atkins, Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy and Dr Renu Bindra give an update into the investigation into the murders of six-year-old Bebe King, seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe and nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar, and the attempted murders of eight children and two adults in Southport (Danny Lawson/PA)

The latest charges came after searches of Rudakubana’s home in Banks, Lancashire, Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The alleged terror offence relates to a PDF file entitled Military Studies In The Jihad Against The Tyrants, The Al Qaeda Training Manual.

Searches were carried out in the days after the attack, although it was not confirmed when the ricin was found.

According to the charges, authorised by the CPS on Tuesday, the toxin was produced on or before July 29, and Rudakubana was charged with possessing the document between August 29 2021 and July 30 2024.

Rudakubana is alleged to have entered the school holiday dance class at a small business park in Southport shortly before midday on July 29.

Elsie and Bebe were pronounced dead at the scene.

Alice was pronounced dead at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in the early hours of the next day.

The day after the attack, thousands of people turned out for a peaceful vigil in the town but later a separate protest erupted into violence outside a mosque in the town.

In the following week, protests took place in dozens of towns and cities across the country and descended into violence and rioting, with asylum centre hotels in particular targeted.

More than 1,000 arrests have since been made and hundreds of people have been charged and jailed.

A provisional trial date for Rudakubana has been set for January next year.