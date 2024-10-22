UK borrowing surges past official forecasts ahead of Budget

The challenge facing Chancellor Rachel Reeves ahead of her first Budget has been laid bare after figures revealed government borrowing in the financial year so far has surged past official forecasts.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said public sector net borrowing in the first half of the financial year stood at £79.6 billion – £1.2 billion more than a year earlier and £6.7 billion higher than forecast by the independent fiscal watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

The ONS said that government borrowing rose to £16.6 billion last month, up £2.1 billion year-on-year and marking the third highest September borrowing since records began as public sector pay hikes took their toll.

This came despite the first fall in central government benefit payments since early 2022, in part due to Labour’s decision to means test the winter fuel allowance, which is paid out in November and last year cost around £2 billion.

While the September figure is below the £17.5 billion pencilled in by most economists, the year-to-date overshoot of OBR forecasts presents a further headache for Ms Reeves ahead of next week’s Budget.

Treasury Chief Secretary Darren Jones said the state of the public finances meant there would be “difficult decisions” in the October 30 Budget.

He said: “We have inherited a £22 billion black hole in the country’s public finances, including no plan to fund pay deals for millions of public sector workers.

“Strikes cost at least £3 billion last year, so it was the right thing to do to end those damaging disputes.

“Resolving this black hole at the Budget next week will require difficult decisions to fix the foundations of our economy and begin delivering on the promise of change.”