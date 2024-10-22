Police searching for missing Victoria Taylor find body in river

Police searching for missing mother Victoria Taylor have found a body in the River Derwent, close to where she was last seen.

Ms Taylor, 34, disappeared from her home in Malton, North Yorkshire, on September 30.

Just over a week after her disappearance police said there was a “significant possibility” she had entered the river after recovering CCTV footage of her walking towards a play park near the water’s edge.

A number of her possessions were also found in that area.

A body has been recovered in the search for Victoria Taylor (North Yorkshire Police/PA)

Searches have been taking place on the river since Ms Taylor was reported missing on October 1, including the use of divers and specialist sonar equipment.

On Tuesday, Assistant Chief Constable Wayne Fox of North Yorkshire Police said a body had been recovered at 11.45am by underwater search teams, close to the area where Ms Taylor’s possessions were found.

Speaking at a press conference at Fulford Police Station in York, Mr Fox said formal identification had not yet taken place but Ms Taylor’s family had been informed and were “understandably distressed”.