Passenger dies and 15 people are injured after two trains collide

A passenger has died following a collision between two trains in Wales, the PA news agency understands.

British Transport Police (BTP) said a further 15 people were taken to hospital following the incident near Llanbrynmair in Powys shortly before 7pm on Monday night.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

All remaining passengers were evacuated from the trains, which were operated by Transport for Wales (TfW).

Network Rail and TfW said in a joint statement it was a “low-speed collision”.

Both trains remained on the tracks.

BTP Superintendent Andrew Morgan said: “We can sadly confirm a man has died following (the) incident.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to his loved ones, alongside everyone else impacted and specialist officers continue to provide support.”

The dead man’s next of kin have been informed.

Mr Morgan said BTP is working with emergency services and the rail industry “to understand the circumstances leading up to this collision”.

He added: “Residents will see an increased policing presence in the area in the coming days as a result.”

The trains involved were the 6.31pm service from Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth and the 7.09pm service from Machynlleth to Shrewsbury.

Network Rail and TfW said: “Our first thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the man who has lost his life, as well as all the other people involved in this incident.

“We’re extremely grateful to the emergency services who attended the scene and helped our passengers and staff in challenging circumstances.

“We are working closely with other agencies, including emergency services, to understand how this incident happened and they will have our full support.”

They said the Cambrian railway east of Machynlleth will remain closed while specialist teams investigate the collision.

Multiple emergency services, including the Welsh Ambulance Service, Mid and West Wales Fire Service, Dyfed Powys Police and the HM Coastguard, have been working alongside railway staff at the scene.

First Minister of Wales Eluned Morgan said: “My thoughts are with all those involved in the rail incident in Powys (on Monday).

“I would like to thank the emergency services for their response and have asked to be kept informed of any developments throughout the night.”

Anthony Hurford, a witness travelling to Shrewsbury, told BBC Breakfast: “The word that keeps coming to my head is just brutal really. Just going from, I don’t know how fast we were going, maybe 40, 50, 60 miles an hour, to nothing in the blink of an eye.

“Somehow my body bent the leg of a table and ripped it off its bolts attached to the wall. Suddenly I was on the floor with my laptop strewn ahead of me wondering what the hell had happened.

“We tried to stop at the lights. At the top of the hill there’s a signal that I guess would’ve been a passing place and for whatever reason the train wouldn’t stop.

“There must’ve been 30/40 people from fire (service), there was British Transport Police who had come from Birmingham, there were three helicopters, people had come from north and south Wales as far as I’m aware. I was checked by three or four different medics.”

Leaves cause major disruption every autumn when they stick to damp rails and become compressed by train wheels.

This creates a smooth, slippery layer similar to black ice on roads, reducing trains’ grip.

Speed restrictions are often imposed in an attempt to reduce accidents such as the crash between two trains outside a tunnel near Salisbury, Wiltshire, in October 2021 which left 13 passengers and a driver requiring hospital treatment.

A South Western Railway train slipped on crushed leaves, causing it to slide past a stop signal and smash into the side of a Great Western Railway service.