Liverpool mayor honours legacy of John Lennon on visit to New York

The mayor of Liverpool has said he hopes to honour the legacy of John Lennon by building links with the US on a trade visit to New York.

Metro mayor of the Liverpool City Region Steve Rotheram laid a rose at the Strawberry Fields memorial in Central Park and visited the scene of the Imagine singer’s murder on Monday during his visit to the States where he hopes to drive trade, investment and tourism.

After paying tribute to the Beatles star, he attended a meeting between music leaders from Merseyside and New York to discuss future projects, including the possibility of twin music events.

Mr Rotheram said: “John Lennon’s legacy is woven into the fabric of Liverpool and the rest of the world. As we remember him, we reflect not only on his incredible contributions to music but also on the profound impact he has had on countless lives.

“The bond between Liverpool and New York is special – both cities have been absolutely pivotal in shaping the landscape of popular music. Together, we can honour John’s memory while forging new connections and opportunities that will inspire the next generation of artists.

“But as we continue to promote our rich cultural heritage, we also have to look ahead, ensuring we do all we can to nurture that spirit of collaboration and creativity that’s been so celebrated across the world.”

The Beatles made their American debut in New York, on the Ed Sullivan Show in 1964, and in 1971 Lennon moved to the city with wife Yoko Ono.