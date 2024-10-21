Derry Girls creator says ITV AI role is ‘incredibly depressing’ and ‘unethical’

Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee has said ITV’s advert for a head of generative AI innovation is “incredibly depressing” and “unethical”.

A job advert posted on LinkedIn last week, which is no longer accepting applications, asked for AI experts to apply to become an “innovative and visionary leader” earning between £80,000 and £95,000 per year.

The broadcaster said the successful candidate would “drive the strategy and execution of AI-driven transformation across ITV Studios and ITV’s streaming services”.

Big Boys creator Jack Rooke also criticised the ITV role (Ian West/PA)

It said AI would be used for “character development and enhanced production graphics”.

But McGee, 44, told TV business news site Broadcast Now she found the post “disturbing”.

Speaking about the advertised role, she told the publication: “Incredibly depressing and considering how AI material is generated, unethical.

“I personally don’t think this model will work. Great stories are in the telling, the tone, the point of view, the personal.

“Screenwriting is both an art form and a craft and I think what I find most disturbing is this desire to replace us.”

Her thoughts were echoed by the creator of Channel 4’s Big Boys, Jack Rooke, who told Broadcast Now that ITV was “neglecting to realise their most successful scripted projects have always been born out of real life human experience”.

Rooke, 31, told the news site that hits like Mr Bates Vs The Post Office and Coronation Street were examples of shows that had “quite literally shaped, reflected and changed our society” that were “built by real life writers, creating characters we have loved for decades”.

The PA news agency understands the broadcaster’s role would not have seen AI used to come up with ideas, only to help with ideas created by humans.

An ITV spokesperson said: “At ITV we are using AI tools to enhance and expand our creative and production processes.

“While nothing can replace the human creativity of our teams, we are exploring how GenAI can help our staff to work more efficiently and creatively and optimise our content for viewers.”