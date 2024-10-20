What the papers say – October 20

There is little agreement on the day’s top story as a range of issues appear on the front pages of Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times features an interview with six-time Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy as he reveals he has terminal cancer, but leads on ministers stepping in to the company which runs the HS2 rail link amid figures showing the scale of the project’s overspend.

The upcoming Budget occupies the front of The Observer, which says Chancellor Rachel Reeves plans to use tax from businesses to fund a £9 billion hole in NHS funds.

The Sunday Telegraph, which carries a picture of the King and Queen in Australia, also focuses on the NHS, saying Health Secretary Wes Streeting will announce a “national conversation” on the health service with smart watches and wearable tech give out to track patients.

A poll suggesting voters put the Conservatives ahead of Labour on finances features on the front of the Mail on Sunday.

The Daily Express reports on Tory leadership hopeful Robert Jenrick saying he will hold Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer responsible for any pensioners who die due to the cold this winter.

The Sun on Sunday and Sunday Mirror carry identical headlines as the sister of One Direction star Liam Payne says “I’m sorry I couldn’t save you” after his death in Argentina.

Lord Thomas, the former lord chief justice, backs the paper’s campaign on the front of The Independent, saying indefinite jail terms are “morally wrong”.

A picture of released killer Kenneth Noye petting an alpaca features on the front of the Sunday People.

And the Daily Star Sunday hears from the winner of the World Conker Championships after he was cleared of cheating by using a stainless steel conker.