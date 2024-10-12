Woman dies after going overboard from cruise ship off Channel Islands

A woman has died after going overboard from a cruise ship off the Channel Islands.

The French coastguard has said it received a “man overboard distress message” shortly after midnight on Saturday October 12, from the MSC Virtuosa and a French navy helicopter H160 based in Maupertus, Normandy, was scrambled for the rescue mission.

It was supported by an offshore rescue vessel from Goury, Normandy, along with a RNLI lifeboat from Alderney and a Channel Islands Air Search plane.

A French coastguard spokesman said the navy helicopter recovered the casualty, reported to be a woman, from the water but she was pronounced dead.

He said: “The H160 helicopter finds the person in its search area and hoists them out.

“The helicopter lands at the Tourlaville rescue centre where a medical team declares the death.”

A MSC Cruises spokeswoman said: “A guest on board MSC Virtuosa went overboard on 12 October, while the ship was sailing to Southampton.

“The body was later recovered with the involvement of the authorities.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic event, and our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.

“Out of respect for their privacy, we will not be providing further details.”

The 331-metre cruise ship MSC Virtuosa is currently berthed at Southampton, Hampshire.