Prisoner detained indefinitely after strangling cellmate from Telford with TV aerial cord

A prisoner has been detained indefinitely after being convicted of strangling his cellmate with a TV aerial cord – leaving him dead and tucked up in his bunk bed.

Michael Harkin, 35, killed 38-year-old Dan Childs with the cable and also wounded a second prisoner with an improvised blade just hours later.

Bristol Crown Court heard the attacks took place at HMP Bristol in June last year after Harkin had been recalled to prison just 24 hours after being released for breaching his licence.

He strangled Mr Childs as he slept in his bed, then the following morning attacked his former cellmate in the showers.

That prisoner, who had spent just one night sharing with Harkin, had demanded to be moved because “there was something not right” about him.

Staff subsequently decided Mr Childs, originally from Telford, should share that cell with Harkin instead.