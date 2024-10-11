Economy grows in August after two flat months

The UK economy grew in August after it was flat in the previous two months, according to the latest official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product (GDP) recorded 0.2% growth in August, up from no growth in June or July.

It was in line with economist predictions but is nevertheless a boost for new Chancellor Rachel Reeves ahead of this month’s autumn Budget.

ONS director of economic statistics Liz McKeown said: “All main sectors of the economy grew in August, but the broader picture is one of slowing growth in recent months, compared to the first half of the year.

“In August, accountancy, retail and many manufacturers had strong months while construction also recovered from July’s contraction.

“These were partially offset by falls in wholesaling and oil extraction.”