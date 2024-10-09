Investigation into surgeon widened to include more hospitals

A probe examining concerns about an orthopaedic surgeon has been widened to include four more hospitals, officials have said.

Great Ormond Street Hospital (Gosh) recently launched a review of the care of 721 children treated by consultant orthopaedic surgeon Yaser Jabbar.

Now it has emerged that the investigation has been widened to include four more London-based hospitals where Mr Jabbar worked.

These include three private hospitals – The Portland Hospital; Cromwell Hospital; and St John and St Elizabeth Hospital London – and the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

On its website, Gosh said: “We are aware that some Gosh patients have also been treated by this surgeon at other hospitals in the UK.

“As we conduct the review, we want to be sure that we are looking at all the care that was provided by the surgeon. To do this we are working with the other four hospitals we know this surgeon worked at.”

Gosh said that it will hold a register of “all patients treated by this surgeon across these hospitals in the UK”.

The hospital commissioned an external review of its paediatric orthopaedic service in 2022 “after concerns were raised by a number of our patient families and staff”.

It said that the review, conducted by the Royal College of Surgeons (RCS), “raised concerns regarding the medical practice of an orthopaedic surgeon”.

In light of the findings, Gosh said that it would commission a review of the care given to all patients seen by the surgeon.

Of the first 37 cases reviewed by independent experts from other UK hospitals, 22 children were found to have come to some degree of harm, including 13 deemed to have come to “severe harm”.

Solicitor Caroline Murgatroyd, of Hudgell Solicitors, who is representing families treated by Mr Jabbar, said: “Obviously, we want to see each and every case investigated fully, with all treatment taken into consideration, so we welcome the Gosh investigation being widened to cover these four other hospitals where it is known children were seen and treated by Mr Jabbar.

“Sadly, at Great Ormond Street, in many of the cases we have seen so far, there has been a lack of documentation available with regards to Mr Jabbar’s decision-making process when treating patients, and his consultation with other colleagues and parents, which has raised concerns over the governance and management of the department as a whole.

“It will be interesting to see how Mr Jabbar was managed when working in other hospitals and whether any concerns were raised at any of these locations when he was treating children.

“We need full transparency with regards to what happened at every hospital he worked at, and every treatment on every patient.”

Earlier this week, Gosh sent out redacted copies of the RCS report to families involved in the review who requested to see it.

Mr Jabbar, who lives in Dubai and no longer works at the London hospital, is reported to be an expert in limb reconstruction but has not had a licence to practise medicine in the UK since January 8, according to the General Medical Council’s website.