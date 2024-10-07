More families jetting off on holidays to far-flung destinations

UK families are increasingly embarking on more adventurous holidays than the traditional two-week short-haul summer beach break, a luxury travel company reported.

Kuoni said it has recorded a spike in demand for “complex” overseas trips in the February, May and October half-term periods, often to far-flung destinations.

The company said the number of families with primary school aged children booking holidays in Africa and Thailand has grown by nearly 60% over the past year compared with the previous 12 months.

Meanwhile a 20% rise in family bookings outside school holiday periods indicates many parents with pre-school children are also embarking on more adventurous trips, according to Kuoni.

Speaking on the eve of UK travel trade organisation Abta’s annual convention in Costa Navarino, Greece, Kuoni managing director Mark Duguid said: “We’re seeing innovation like never before in the family travel market.

“A generation of parents who are used to travelling in style want to continue to do that with their children, partners and even their own parents in tow.”

Kuoni is offering a new range a family holidays as many destinations are doing more to cater for children of all ages.

Mr Duguid said: “Hotels are investing in all sorts of villas, multiple-room suites, nanny-services for mini globetrotters, playgrounds, cool hangouts and activities.”

A resort on the Caribbean island of St Lucia is offering in-villa nanny services, while a location in Halkidiki, northern Greece gives older children the opportunity to enrol on a survival course named after adventurer Bear Grylls.

General view of the Porch of the Caryatids of the Erechtheum at The Acropolis (Nick Potts/PA)

Greece is a popular location for family holidays, with some parents attempting to give their children so-called stealth education by combining a stay in Athens, to show them historical sites such as the original Olympic Stadium, with time at a beach resort.

Abta reported high demand for adventure holidays in the past 12 months.

Chief executive Mark Tanzer said: “Adventure holidays are one of the fastest growing sectors in the travel industry and appeal to a broad range of travellers, including families.

“Our latest data show that one in five (22%) families went on an adventure holiday in the past 12 months, which is above the national average.

“Adventure trips encapsulate a wide variety of experiences, from hiking the Inca Trail in Peru to river rafting in Montenegro – usually involving physical or challenging activities and a high level of cultural immersion.”