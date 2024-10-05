Duchess of Edinburgh contacts ‘inspiring’ astronaut in space during museum visit

The Duchess of Edinburgh spoke live with an astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) as she visited an historic motoring and aviation museum.

Sophie was joined by Brownies, Guides and Rangers as she made radio contact with Sunita Williams at Brooklands Museum in Weybridge, Surrey, on Saturday.

The event was part of a wider day of activities for the children aiming to promote the engagement and involvement of girls and young women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem).

It comes after the duchess was announced as the new Patron for Girlguiding, the country’s largest organisation dedicated solely to girls, earlier this week.

Sophie received a warm applause as she was welcomed by more than 100 Brownies, Guides, Rangers and other guests to the museum.

Appearing on stage in front of a specially fitted microphone, the royal then made an address to Ms Williams as the ISS flew within range, some 270 miles above the Earth.

Sophie said: “As now patron of the Girlguiding Association in the UK, I want to thank you for the inspiration you showed to our young girls to pursue a career in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Are you ready for your first question?”

She then asked the astronaut who or what inspired her to pursue her career, and for any advice she had for the Girlguides listening.

Sophie visited the Brooklands Motor Museum in Surrey with some Guides (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Addressing the girls, Ms Williams responded: “Do what you like – don’t be stuck in one thing or another.”

Ms Williams, an astronaut since 1998, went on her third trip to the International Space Station for an eight-day mission in June.

However, she remained stuck on the ISS after the Boeing Starliner spacecraft she travelled on experienced problems, with February next year now the earliest date she can return to Earth.

Ms Williams answered questions read out by 10 members of Girlguiding Surrey West, revealing that she wanted to be a veterinarian if she was not an astronaut, she wrote a journal in her free time on the ISS and her favourite planet was Saturn.

The wider audience of children then quizzed British reserve astronaut Meganne Christian, who appeared in person, on further details of life in space.

Sophie was then presented with three commemorative Girlguiding challenge badges and a rose gold Patron pin badge.

The duchess briefly stopped to chat with public visitors as she left the museum, saying to one: “It’s a lovely museum – such fun.”

Girlguiding chief executive Angela Salt OBE told the PA news agency after the event: “It’s been such an exciting day for the girls and for us grown-ups as well. It brings Stem subjects to life in such a real way.

“We have this phrase in Girlguiding that girls can do anything, and today they really proved it.”

Ms Salt said Girlguiding, which has around 385,000 members, faced lots of competition for girls’ time today but was “alive and kicking”.

She added: “Girls face so many challenges today – it’s really tough being young, there are all sorts of problems with safety, both online and in real life, so what we help girls do is have a voice and have a space to be themselves.”

Opened in 1906, Brooklands Museum occupies the site of the world’s first motor racing circuit and later went on to become a hub for manufacturing aircraft.

Alex Patterson, chief executive at Brooklands Museum, said the event would “create lifelong memories” for the Girlguiding members in attendance.

He added: “It is also our great privilege to have welcomed HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh to Brooklands Museum and we extend our gratitude for her involvement in this special event.

“Encouraging and inspiring girls and young women to pursue an interest and career in Stem is integral to our mission, particularly through the Brooklands Innovation Academy.”