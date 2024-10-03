Drivers on major roads face record delays

Drivers using major roads in England face a record level of delays, official figures show.

Average hold-ups on carriageways managed by National Highways reached 11.0 seconds per vehicle per mile (spvpm) in the year to the end of June, according to Department for Transport data.

That is the longest time in records dating back to March 2016, when the figure was 8.6spvpm.

The statistics relate to motorways and major A roads.

Average speeds on these roads have fallen to a record low of 56.5mph in the year to the end of June.

That is down from 58.8mph in the year to the end of March 2016.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams described the figures as “worrying”, because the number of miles travelled by road remains slightly below pre-pandemic levels.

He said: “This latest data appears to show that right across England, average speeds on major roads are down and delays are up, both year on year and compared to before Covid.

“While an increase in traffic volumes is no doubt a factor in delays increasing, it can’t be the only cause so we suspect other factors are likely to be contributing, whether that is roadworks or just traffic snarling up at known pinch points.

“Whatever the cause, delays can be frustrating and costly so we look forward to further details from the Government about where it is focusing its road spending for the duration of this Parliament.”

National Highways was approached for a comment.