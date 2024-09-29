What the papers say – September 29

Israel killing Lebanese Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah leads the nation’s papers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times says Nasrallah was killed in an airstrike in southern Beirut on Friday, with The Observer reporting Iran has threatened retaliation for the assassination.

At home, The Sunday Telegraph leads with Rosie Duffield Labour MP resigning the Labour whip, accusing the Prime Minister of “hypocrisy” and pursuing “cruel and unnecessary” policies.

The Sunday Mirror says the mother of one of triple killer Valdo Calocane’s victims has described a BBC Panorama episode about the Nottingham attacks as “shameful, cold, ill-judged”.

UK police have joined the probe into sex assault accusations against US music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, according to the Sunday People.

The Independent leads with families of prisoners serving indefinite jail terms urging the Justice Secretary to review their sentences.

The Sun on Sunday says footballer Andy Carroll has filed for divorce from his wife Billi Mucklow.

The Daily Star Sunday warns Britons should check their used underwear for spiders.