Robert Jenrick backs moves to prevent parachuting Tory MPs into safe seats

Robert Jenrick has signalled he would give Conservative party members a bigger role in choosing future MPs if he is made party leader.

Attitudes among some Tory activists were soured during the run-up to the general election campaign when Conservative MPs at risk of losing their seats were parachuted into safer constituencies.

Among them was Richard Holden, the then-party chairman, who was selected as the candidate for Basildon and Billericay when his former North West Durham constituency was abolished.

Mr Holden, who won the Essex seat, faced strong opposition from local Tory activists when the move was carried out using a foreshortened selection process.

Speaking at a fringe event at the Conservative Party conference, former minister Mr Jenrick was applauded when he said it was “immensely disrespectful” to parachute candidates into safe seats.

He added: “It was disrespectful to anyone who aspires to be a Conservative candidate and member of Parliament. You have my solemn promise that will never happen if I am lucky enough to lead this party.

“You should be in the driving seat. You should choose who your parliamentary candidates are. That is how we inspire people of substance to stand as parliamentary candidates once again.”

Prospective Tory parliamentary candidates usually have to apply to join a centrally approved list if they want to stand to become an MP.

They are then sifted through by local Conservative associations, shortlisted and voted on for selection.

Robert Jenrick merchandise on display at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

Mr Jenrick told the fringe event: “My view is abolish the candidates list.

“Of course weed out the bad apples, but throw it back open to the membership and say you’re in the driving seat, you choose who should be our parliamentary candidates.

“I believe in the wisdom of crowds. I rather suspect we will end up with a very high calibre set of members of Parliament.”

Mr Jenrick’s remarks came after former party leader Lord Hague said it “would be better” if the party’s leadership was decided by MPs, rather than the membership.

Speaking to the BBC’s Westminster Hour, Lord Hague – who led the party after its defeat in 1997 – said membership had “become so small” in recent years, and recommended restricting future leadership votes to only MPs.

Mr Jenrick and the other three candidates for the party leadership are lobbying Tory MPs before they pick the final two hopefuls to succeed Rishi Sunak on October 10.

Members will choose between those two, with the result declared on November 2.