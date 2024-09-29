Luxury cruise ship passengers find love while marooned in Belfast

Luxury cruise passengers who have been marooned in Belfast for four months are hoping to hit the seas this week.

The worldwide voyage of the Villa Vie Odyssey has been long set back, leaving its guests stuck exploring Northern Ireland instead.

Cruisegoers could avail of offered rental segments varying from 35 to 120 days, or purchase villas ranging from £90,000 to £260,000.

Owning a villa on board guarantees the room for a minimum of 15 years, but the ownership stays valid for the entire operation of the ship.

However, the start of the dream stay boasting an “ever changing backyard” has been delayed for four months due to unexpected repair works, meaning the cruise ship has been stranded in Belfast.

The ship’s eventual passengers hope to board on Monday, beginning their life at sea soon thereafter.

In the meantime, the would-be voyagers have fallen in love with Belfast, and each other.

Villa Vie Residences’ Odyssey cruise ship at Belfast Port (Liam McBurney/PA)

Gian Perroni, from Vancouver in Canada, and Angie Harsanyi, from Colorado in the US, first met in Belfast four months ago having bought cabins on the ship.

Both were looking forward to an adventure at sea but were not looking for a relationship.

The pair started walking through Belfast on their way to and back from the ship, before realising how compatible they were.

Mr Perroni said the two are “made for each other”, adding: “We found our soulmates.”

With love blossoming in Northern Ireland, the pair recently announced their engagement following a proposal on the Lagan Weir Bridge under a supermoon.

Ms Harsanyi, who says she loves Mr Perroni from the bottom of her heart, added: “I can’t imagine spending another day of my life without him.”

On being unexpected waylaid in Northern Ireland, Mr Perroni quipped: “I don’t think we’d consider it stranded as much as … marooned?”

He said the Villa Vie Residences company has been “great and diligent” in making sure the vessel is safe and ready, as well as covering their expenses during the extended shore excursion.

Angela Harsanyi and Gian Perroni show off their matching Trinity tattoos (Liam McBurney/PA)

“We’ve all had the opportunity to travel and go home as needed. So we’ve learned patience and perseverance – and learned how wonderful the people of Belfast have been.”

Ms Harsanyi said visiting Belfast for the first time has been “absolutely lovely”, with the pair, who got matching tattoos to commemorate their time in the city, almost ready to start giving their own tours after soaking up the central area.

“We enjoy the people, the pubs, the architecture, and a lot of the nature around here.”

She adds: “The hospitality and the kindness has been awesome.”

Mr Perroni, who is half Irish, said they have been able to travel around Northern Ireland to destinations like the Giant’s Causeway: “I don’t think we could have picked a better place to end up. It is always going to be close to our heart.”

However, he admits: “We’ve enjoyed the pubs – my liver is crying a little bit.”

Ms Harsanyi, who is also travelling with her sister, is looking forward to the cruise’s community outreach programme around the world.

Mr Perroni, who has spent the last six years in Costa Rica, said the idea of the cruise “really struck a chord” with him.

He is able to continue his work on board “while seeing the world”.

The ship’s captain will marry the new couple as part of a “gigantic wedding” on board in April, between Costa Rica and Panama.

Villa Vie Residences’ Odyssey cruise ship at Belfast Port (Liam McBurney/PA)

Also waiting to board, Florida native Holly Hennessy said passengers were informed over the weekend that the ship has passed all certifications.

“It was an arduous four-month process but we get to board on Monday and then we get to perpetually sail around the world.”

She reflects fondly on her time in Belfast: “What you lack in warmth of temperature, the people make up for.

“It has been a remarkable experience.”

As for the delay, she believes the cruise will be “worth the wait.”

She paid 329,000 US dollars (£275,000) for her balcony mini-suite: “I’m going to be incredibly comfortable.”

She added: “When I see her (the Odyssey), my heart goes pitter-patter. I have a genuine affection for this ship.”

Holly Hennessy with her Siamese cat Captain at the Europa Hotel in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Ms Hennessy said the experience on board will be “an actual community”.

At Ms Hennessy’s side is her yachting companion, Captain “the cruising kitty”.

The Siamese cat is used to life on deck, having spent every winter of his eight-year life on a boat.

However, Ms Hennessy knows that hotels are not always accommodating of pets.

Therefore, as part of what she describes as a “generosity of spirit” in the city, she said the Europa Hotel and others have been “heroes” by creating exceptions for Captain.

“I’m abundantly grateful for what could have been a much worse situation for me – and Captain!”

The cat has made friends all over Belfast, even being invited to the Lord Mayor’s office.

Ms Hennessy, who said Belfast was her favourite part of the island when she last toured Ireland five years, said her shipmates are renting out three “beer bikes” as part of their last full day in the city.

“We are going to make a grand statement saying goodbye to Belfast!”