Police say murder of schoolboy, 15, is ‘stark reminder of zombie knife danger’

The murder of a schoolboy in south-east London is a “stark and sobering reminder of the danger of zombie-style knives” ahead of an incoming ban on them, police say.

The 15-year-old was found with a stab injury shortly after 6.30pm on Sunday amid reports of a disturbance on Eglinton Road, Woolwich.

As the teenager lay wounded, he said “I’m 15, don’t let me die”, a 43-year-old woman who tried to save him revealed.

He died a short time later and his next of kin were informed. There have been no confirmed arrests.

A Metropolitan police officer at the scene (Rosie Shead/PA)

Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry of the Met Police, speaking outside Plumstead Police Station on Monday afternoon, said: “The fact a 15-year-old teenager who had his whole life ahead of him has been taken from his family in this way is a stark and sobering reminder of the danger of zombie-style knives.

“We are committed to doing everything in our power to taking these weapons off the streets.”

On Tuesday a ban on owning zombie-style knives and machetes comes into force.

The ban is part of efforts to reduce knife crime, with campaigners including actor Idris Elba pushing for the large blades to be outlawed.

Chief Superintendent Lawry also urged any witnesses of Sunday’s attack, who may have seen someone running in the area, to come forward.

A female witness, who did not wish to be named and has lived in the area for 14 years, said that she was in her bedroom when a person across the road screamed “someone’s been stabbed, someone’s been stabbed”.

She said that she grabbed a sheet and ran outside without shoes and socks, finding the boy face down on the floor.

The boy had a gash on his head and a “massive pool of blood” by his leg, the witness said.

Floral tributes have been left close to the scene (Danielle Desouza/PA)

She said that she stemmed the flow of blood until paramedics arrived.

The witness went on: “I asked if I could go and shower because I was covered in his blood, and they said ‘yes’ so I went in and showered.

“I come back out and they (the police) called me over because I was the last one with him – he was going to me ‘I’m 15, I’m 15, don’t let me die’ and I said to him ‘you’re not going to die, mate’.”

She said the victim was “the most polite boy” when she had encountered him around their neighbourhood.

Asked if she knew the victim well, she added: “No, I didn’t, but I always said hello and that, and he was always polite or moved out of the way when you were walking.”

A man who lived on Eglinton Road and did not wish to be named said he had heard a helicopter over his house on Sunday evening for around 20 minutes and that his 16-year-old son had been friends with the victim since primary school.

He said: “Around midnight, I was going to the bathroom, and my son was up.

“He was meant to be sleeping but he was up and that’s when he said to me ‘dad, I just got some bad news’ and I was like ‘go to bed, you’ve got school tomorrow’ and he said, ‘No, one of my friends has been stabbed.’

“I felt bad enough then and then he said ‘He’s dead’.”

He continued: “I’m glad it’s not (my son) obviously but it just fills you with worry as a parent, he’s a black kid, he’s about that age – trying to keep him away from gangs and all the rest of it.”

A police cordon and a tent were in place at the scene on Eglinton Road on Monday morning, along with more than a dozen officers wearing helmets and carrying protective shields.

Several police vans were also parked nearby while officers visited surrounding properties.

A spokesperson for Sadiq Khan said: “The mayor’s thoughts are with the family and friends of the teenage boy who has been killed in Woolwich, as well as the wider community.

“This heart-breaking violence has no place in our streets.

“The mayor is in close contact with police leaders and there will be increased patrols in the local area.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 5989/22Sep.