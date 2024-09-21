‘Terrifying tornado’ sweeps through Aldershot damaging homes and felling trees

A tornado has been been described as “terrifying” as it swept through Aldershot causing damage to properties and felling trees.

No-one was hurt in the weather event in the Hampshire town which happened at 12pm on Friday, according to the local council.

The Tornado and Storm Research Organisation (Torro) said that it had tracked the length of the movement of the tornado to be 2km long.

The organisation’s investigator posted on Twitter that they had given the tornado a preliminary T1 or T2 rating which would rate it as a light or mild tornado.

Local resident Louise Le Poidevin said: “I was coming back and it was really, really cloudy, and as we got home the thunder started and the rain started, it was really torrential rain.

“The trees in the back garden were bent over and it was freaking us out, everything was lifted off the ground, the leaves were in a big spiral going round.

“I thought the doors and windows would come in, the noise was terrifying, then a gazebo cam flying over on to next door’s fence.

“Then as soon as it started, 30, 40, 50 seconds later, it had gone.”

Ms Le Poidevin, who runs a grounds maintenance business, added: “I thought it was a tornado because of the spiral, I have never seen anything like it and I am quite a weather watcher.

“Thankfully no-one was hurt, I do not know how because it was at 12 o’clock midday.”

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Firefighters were part of a joint response at an incident in Aldershot yesterday after a number of properties and trees were damaged in strong winds.

“Crews from Rushmoor and Surrey FRS were first called shortly after midday and worked closely with partner agencies to make the scene safe.”

In a statement, Rushmoor Borough Council said: “There was a weather event in Cadnam Close, Aldershot, which caused damage to two blocks of flats and brought down several trees.

“Luckily no one was injured.

“Damage to property has also been reported nearby in Lower Farnham Road, Osprey Gardens, Basing Drive, Andover Way, Ayling Lane, Sandown Crescent and Boxalls Lane.

“We are now working closely with all of our partner agencies to make the scene safe.”

Alex Baker, Labour MP for Aldershot, posted on X: “I’ve been out talking to residents whose homes were damaged.

“Thank you Rushmoor Fire Brigade, the teams from VIVID Homes and everyone else who came out to help with the clear up – a great community effort.”