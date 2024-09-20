Starmer will no longer accept donations for clothes

The Prime Minister and his most senior ministers will no longer accept donations to pay for their clothes.

Neither Sir Keir Starmer, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, nor Chancellor Rachel Reeves will accept such donations in the future, the PA news agency understands.

The move comes as Labour seeks to put to bed a row about Sir Keir and his wife Lady Victoria Starmer’s acceptance of gifts, including clothing, from prominent Labour donor and peer Lord Alli.

Sir Keir has accepted around £39,000 from Lord Alli since December 2019.