Fact check: Woman was jailed after admitting violent disorder and common assault

A popular social media post – which has been liked and shared tens of thousands of times – claimed that a woman was sentenced to 20 months in prison for shouting during recent disorder and filming a riot.

The post read: “A woman that filmed the anti-open border riots in Britain and shouted ‘we want our country back’ has been sentenced to 20 months prison. What’s going on in Soviet Britain?”

The post was also boosted by a major account on social media site X.

Evaluation

Deana Evans, 32, of Newcastle-under-Lyme, was sentenced at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on August 30, to 20 months in prison after pleading guilty to violent disorder and common assault of an emergency worker.

The facts

Staffordshire Police said Evans was seen on CCTV and officers’ body-worn video footage “launching missiles and trying to push through police lines” in Stoke-on-Trent.

She was also “verbally abusive to the officers,” a spokesman for the force said.

When police went to her home to arrest her, “Evans lashed out at an officer when her phone was seized, hitting him in the chest with her elbow.”

According to a news report she did shout “we want our country back” during the protests.

The person who originally posted the claim on social media included a link to this news report, but their first message on X, formerly Twitter, did not include details of all the offences for which Evans was sentenced.

Links

First post on X (archived)

Second post on X (archived)

Staffordshire Police – Couple jailed for collective four years for violent disorder in Stoke-on-Trent (archived)

Stoke Sentinel report (archived)