Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder after boy, 13, stabbed to death

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 13-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Oldbury.

The boy, who has not been named, died inside a house on Lovett Avenue in Oldbury, West Midlands, on Thursday afternoon.

Two teenage boys were arrested on Sunday in connection with the fatal stabbing and have been taken into custody for questioning, West Midlands Police said.

Police officers at the scene in Lovett Avenue, Oldbury (Phil Barnett/PA)

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: “We’ve arrested two teenagers over the murder of a 13-year-old boy at an address in Oldbury.

“Two boys were today (Sunday) detained in connection with the fatal stabbing in Lovett Avenue on Thursday (29 August).

“They have been taken into police custody for questioning.

“The family of the 13-year-old boy who died are aware of the developments in our investigation.

“Our thoughts remain with them at this devastating time.”

Dozens of bunches of flowers, candles and teddies have been brought to the semi-detached home.