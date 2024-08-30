Police find 12 people in back of lorry after ‘terrified’ 999 call

A man in the back of a lorry with just 1% battery left on his phone tells a 999 operator “we are dying, can you help us please?” in audio released by police.

Cambridgeshire Police said officers found the lorry in Alconbury Weald – which is north of Huntingdon on the A1 – and that the 12 people inside, including five children aged between 15 and 17, were unharmed.

The force said in a social media post that a “terrified man” dialled 999 last week “reporting he was in the back of a lorry with 11 other people”.

“He told us they were banging on the side of the lorry for hours but were unable to alert the driver and that they were cold,” a force spokesperson said.

“The man had just 1% battery left on his phone and was concerned for the welfare of everyone on board.

“Thankfully we managed to locate the lorry in Alconbury Weald and found 12 people, including five children aged between 15 and 17, inside squashed at the top of pallets of fruit.

“Everyone was checked over by the ambulance crew, given food and drink, and we’re pleased to say no-one was harmed.”

The force said the driver was “initially arrested on suspicion of human trafficking but later released with no further action”.

A spokesperson said the children were taken into police protection and an investigation continues.

In audio of the 999 call, released by the force, the caller says: “We need help please, ma’am.”

He continues: “We are dying, can you help us please?”

The operator establishes the man is in the back of a lorry and asks if he knows where the vehicle is.

“We don’t know where we are,” the man replies.

The call-handler reassures the man that officers are out trying to look for the lorry.

The man says there are pregnant women inside the lorry, which he said was carrying grapes.

Members of the public replying to the force’s social media post praised the call-handler for her calm and professional manner, and police who managed to find the vehicle.