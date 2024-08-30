Oasis tickets go on sale for fans with early access codes

Oasis tickets have gone on sale for fans who managed to secure early access codes prior to the general sale.

The Ticketmaster website says “presale happening now” on its Oasis Tickets page and fans will be battling it out to secure their place in the crowd at one of the shows taking place across the UK and Ireland in 2025.

Those who were successful in the ballot are not necessarily guaranteed success at obtaining tickets as they are being sold on a “first come first served basis”.

Liam Gallagher performing at the Trnsmt Festival in July (Michael Boyd/PA)

Those unable to secure tickets will join the masses on Saturday morning hoping to land a space at one of the rock band’s gigs next summer.

The Manchester Britpop band previously warned fans to not buy presale codes or transfer them to someone else as they “only work with the registered email address”.

Tickets for their 15 UK shows in London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Cardiff will go on sale at 9am on Saturday while the sale for their two Dublin gigs will launch at 8am.

The band had to reassure fans earlier this week that confirmation emails would be sent to those who had entered the ballot after they claimed to receive an “unprecedented volume” of interest.

To enter the ballot, fans had to say who the band’s original drummer was, and were offered the options of Chris Sharrock, Alan White and the correct answer, Tony McCarroll, who drummed with the band from their formation until 1995.

Entrants were also asked how many times they had seen the band.

Liam and Noel Gallagher (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Prices for a seat to watch the band at London’s Wembley Stadium begin at £74.25, with the most expensive ticket a £506.25 pre-show party, exhibition and seated package.

The cheapest seats are Cardiff’s Principality Stadium shows, which will set you back £73, and Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium at £74, according to Manchester-based promoter SJM Concerts, which runs the website Gigs And Tours.

Standing tickets at Wembley will cost fans £151.25, with the same tickets in Cardiff and Edinburgh slightly cheaper at £150 and £151 respectively.

In the band’s home city of Manchester, tickets start from £148.50, with only standing available alongside a number of hospitality and luxury packages.

Before the announcement for the UK shows, Irish promoter MCD said on its website that the price of both of the two Croke Park gigs in Dublin will start at 86.50 euros (£72.75) without booking fees.

Noel Gallagher and his brother Liam announced on Tuesday that they had put their acrimonious split behind them, confirming the band’s long-awaited reunion by saying: “The great wait is over.”

Fans have been urging the brothers to regroup since they disbanded 15 years ago, a split prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris in 2009.

It has not been announced who will be performing with Liam and Noel as part of Oasis.

Noel, 57, quit the Manchester rock group on August 28 2009, saying he “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer”, and the brothers have made negative comments about each other for more than a decade.

The band also released a 30th-anniversary edition of their debut album Definitely Maybe on Friday.

The new edition of the group’s 1994 debut album will feature outtakes, demos and alternate versions of songs recorded at the time, as well as a remastered version of the original LP.

The release is available as a four-LP vinyl box set, a two-CD set, coloured vinyl, cassette and digitally.