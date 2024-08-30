Mike Nesbitt to become Ulster Unionist leader for second time

Mike Nesbitt will be the new leader of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) after he was the only declared candidate when nominations closed.

Mr Nesbitt, 67, who is currently Northern Ireland’s health minister, will be formally ratified as leader at an extraordinary general meeting of the party on September 14.

Doug Beattie quit as UUP leader last week after a dispute with party officers.

After nominations to succeed him closed at 4.40pm on Friday, Mr Nesbitt was the only party member who had put his name forward.

He has received the required 35 signatures from nine constituencies across Northern Ireland.

Doug Beattie announced last week he was stepping down as leader of the UUP (Liam McBurney/PA)

The Strangford MLA, a former broadcast journalist, will become the first person to lead the unionist party twice.

He was leader between 2012 and 2017 but quit following a difficult Northern Ireland Assembly election result.

Mr Beattie cited “irreconcilable differences” with party officers as he announced his shock departure on August 19.

The Upper Bann Assembly member and decorated Army veteran was elected UUP leader in 2021.

Mr Beattie’s resignation came after what was a relatively positive General Election result for the UUP, with the party securing a Westminster seat for the first time since 2017.

However, an internal row over the process to select the Stormont Assembly replacement for the party’s new MP Robin Swann ultimately led to Mr Beattie’s resignation.