Man appears in court charged with murder after Luton stabbing

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 53-year-old man who was found stabbed to death outside his home in Luton.

Yasar Hussain, 27, who is charged with murder and possession of a bladed article, spoke to confirm his personal details when he appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

It comes after David Dosa, of Farley Court, was pronounced dead at the scene on August 15.

Emergency services had been called to reports of a stabbing shortly before 2.15pm outside Mr Dosa’s home.

The court said that Hussain has been ordered to next appear at Luton Crown Court on August 27.

Hussain, of Luton, Bedfordshire, made no pleas and was remanded in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Gardner from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a significant step in our investigation into the tragic death of David last week.

“This is clearly a traumatic time for his family and friends.

“Our thoughts are with them at this time and our specialist officers are supporting them.

“We are continuing our enquiries into this incident and urge anyone who has information to contact us.”