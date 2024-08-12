Migrant Channel crossings top 18,000 for year so far amid two more deaths

More than 700 migrants crossed the Channel on the day two people died attempting the journey – the highest number of daily crossings since Sir Keir Starmer became Prime Minister.

The Home Office recorded 703 people arriving in the UK on Sunday in 11 boats, suggesting an average of 64 people per boat.

It came as two people died in French waters while trying to cross the Channel, with others on board the boat understood to have been rescued and taken back to France.

French authorities are said to be leading the investigation into the deaths.

The latest crossings taking the provisional total for the year so far to 18,342 and mark the single highest day of arrivals so far under Sir Keir’s Labour Government.

(PA Graphics)

This is 13% higher than this time last year (16,170) but 3% lower than the total at this stage in 2022 (18,978).

The highest number of arrivals recorded in a single day so far this year was 882 on June 18, with the second highest logged on May 1 (711), both under the previous government prior to the general election.

The Home Office said: “We all want to see an end to dangerous small boat crossings, which are undermining border security and putting lives at risk.

“The new Government is taking steps to boost our border security, setting up a new border security command which will bring together our intelligence and enforcement agencies, equipped with new counter-terror-style powers and hundreds of personnel stationed in the UK and overseas, to smash the criminal smuggling gangs making millions in profit.”