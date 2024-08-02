Sixteen people, including a child, arrested after violent disorder in Hartlepool

A total of 16 people have been arrested after violent disorder broke out in Hartlepool on Wednesday following the Southport stabbings, police have said.

Detectives have reviewed video footage and photographs of the disorder to identify individuals that were involved in the violence which has resulted in five arrests made between Thursday night and Friday morning, Cleveland Police said.

Three men, two aged 19 and one aged 18, were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and remain in police custody, the force added.

Natalie Wood, 39, of Gloucester Street, was among those arrested and has been charged with violent disorder.

A boy, 13, was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and has since been released on conditional bail.

Violence flared in the County Durham town after the mass stabbing in Southport (Owen Humphreys/PA)

An 11-year-old boy, who was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of arson after a police vehicle was set alight, has been released on conditional bail with strict conditions, the force said.

A further seven men charged with various offences in connection with the disorder appeared in Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Friday – five of whom, aged between 33 and 47, have been remanded in custody until their next court appearance on September 2.

The remaining two men, 28 and 54, both from Hartlepool pleaded guilty at court to violent disorder and have been released on conditional bail until their next court appearance, Cleveland Police said.

The force has also issued an appeal for information regarding an assault that occurred on Lowthian Road during the disorder on Wednesday and have released an image of a man they wish to speak to.

Footage circulated on social media showed a young person being punched in the face in what appeared to be an unprovoked attack, police said.

Officers are urging the man and the victim, or anyone who may know them, to contact the force.

Police have urged the public to contact them with any information that may assist their investigations (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Detective Inspector Chris Pringle, of Cleveland Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Officers have been working around the clock since the disorder began and I’m pleased to say our investigation is progressing successfully.

“This work will continue until we have identified and detained the individuals that are suspected of being involved in the violence.”

He continued: “I also want to use this opportunity to encourage members of the public to keep submitting footage, photographs and information.

“Your support is greatly helping officers and I speak on behalf of them all when I say how grateful we are.”

On Friday, Cleveland Police said they were aware of “planned activity” over the weekend and said that there will be a “proportionate policing operation in place”.

Assistant Chief Constable David Felton said: “My message to anyone intent on causing disruption in Teesside this weekend, is that this will simply not be tolerated.

“Cleveland Police will not accept any of our communities be made to feel intimidated or fearful by the behaviour of those simply wanting to conduct mindless violence.”