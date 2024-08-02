Department of Education probes data breach over NI special education spreadsheet

The Department of Education in Northern Ireland is investigating a data leak after a spreadsheet was sent in error to 174 people.

It came about when those individuals registered interest for an event about the End-to End Review of Special Educational Needs (SEN).

The department said they received in error a spreadsheet containing the names, email address and titles of 407 individuals who had expressed an interest in attending the End-to End Review of SEN events across Northern Ireland.

The spreadsheet also included comments made by a number of individuals.

The department said the 174 individuals who received the personal data in error have been asked to delete the information and confirm they have done so.

Education Minister Paul Givan said his department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the data breach on Thursday and apologised to all affected.

“The department takes its responsibilities around data protection extremely seriously and we unreservedly apologise to all those affected as this should not have happened,” he said.

“The individuals involved have been contacted to make them aware of the data breach.”

Stormont Education Minister Paul Givan apologised for the error (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Givan said he has instructed his Permanent Secretary to launch a full and thorough investigation into the data breach which will be led by Internal Audit.

“In parallel, the department will be working to put in place measures to help make sure this does not happen again,” he said.

“An initial notification has been made to the office of the Information Commissioner regarding the data breach and the department will continue to engage with them as they conduct their investigation.

“As our investigation continues, all those impacted, as well as the Information Commissioner’s Office, will be kept updated.”