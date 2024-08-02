Demand grows for home air conditioning as temperatures rise

Some 95% of estate agents are seeing an increase in demand for homes with air conditioning as temperatures rise, a survey has suggested.

More than four in five agents (88%) also reported a rise in homes coming to the market with built-in air conditioning, with 36% saying such a system will increase the price offered for a property, the poll for insurer Direct Line found.

More than half of UK adults (52%) said their home can become “unbearably” hot in the summer, rising to 62% in London.

Four-fifths of adults (80%) said higher temperatures create difficulties with sleeping.

More than a quarter (28%) said they sleep naked in high temperatures and 47% sleep without covers.

Maria Lawrence, Direct Line’s product manager for home insurance, said: “As continental living styles are increasingly adopted in the UK, the latest trend is to install air conditioning in the home to keep cool.

“Being able to turn down the temperature to reduce heat stress is attractive for homeowners as it can impact physical and mental well-being.

“If you are considering installing air conditioning, it’s important just to notify your insurer about the works being completed and your electricity services in case additional power is needed.

“Alternative, cheaper and quicker steps for keeping cool include installing ceiling fans and keeping the curtains shut during the day.”

Censuswide surveyed 250 UK residential estate agents between July 17 and 22 and Opinium surveyed 2,000 UK adults between June 4 and 7.