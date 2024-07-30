Violent clashes between protesters and police in Southport following stabbings

Violent clashes between protesters and police have erupted in Southport after three girls were killed in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club.

Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were all fatally stabbed in Southport, Merseyside, on Monday.

Eight other children suffered stab wounds and five are in a critical condition, alongside two adults who were also critically injured, police said.

Hundreds of people took part in a vigil on Tuesday evening outside Southport’s Atkinson arts venue, with many in tears as they laid flowers and cards of remembrance.

The vigil was followed by a protest outside a mosque in Southport as demonstrators chanting far-right slogans clashed with police in St Luke’s Road.

Members of the public take part in a vigil near to the scene of the attack in Hart Street, Southport (James Speakman/PA)

Officers put on helmets and riot gear after stones and bottles were launched at them and police riot vans were attacked – with social media footage appearing to show one set on fire.

Some officers appeared to suffer injuries in chaotic scenes outside the mosque as missiles were thrown at the police.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, remains in custody accused of murder and attempted murder following the incident at the dance studio in Hart Street.