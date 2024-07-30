Prime Minister thanks emergency services after Southport attack response

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has thanked members of the emergency services who responded to a deadly knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday class.

Sir Keir met with emergency service bosses and first responders as he visited Southport, Merseyside, on Tuesday, the day after the attack in which three children were killed and eight other children and two adults were injured.

He later laid a floral tribute at the scene on Hart Street but the visit was marred by some hostile shouts from onlookers.

Sir Keir shook the hands of firefighters and ambulance staff at Southport police station, telling them: “What you did was incredible and I hope you know that, and I hope you feel proud of the part that you played in the most difficult circumstances, to do what you could for those young lives and other lives as well, but those young lives.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (right) meets with emergency personnel during a visit to Southport (Temilade Adelaja/PA)

He told the crews he wanted to thank them on behalf of himself, the Government and the country.

He said: “I know you would go and face any situation that was put in front of you, you do it every day.

“But there’s no pretending that what you dealt with yesterday was ordinary or just a usual response. It was really, really difficult. I just wanted to say a personal thank you to each of you, that’s why I wanted to shake each of your hands, for what you did yesterday.

“I’m incredibly proud of what you did.

“I’m amazed, but not surprised, that you’re in today, carrying on with your duties.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer places a floral tribute near the scene of the fatal knife attack in Southport (James Speakman/PA)

“I really want you to focus on the fact that there are children today alive because of what you did yesterday. That is incredible. It’s what you do every day but it’s the most difficult of circumstances.

“I don’t want you to think for a minute the rest of the country has not seen that.”

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service chief fire officer Phil Garrigan told the Prime Minister: “I’ve never seen the crew look as shellshocked as they did yesterday.”

He said all of the firefighters were back in work on Tuesday.

The message left by a floral tribute placed near the scene of the attack by Sir Keir Starmer (James Speakman/PA)

Sir Keir said: “That is incredible but as you expect, the professionals that they are.”

At the scene, the Prime Minister laid a floral wreath with a note which said: “To the victims, families and people of Southport, our hearts are broken, there are no words for such profound loss. The nation’s thoughts are with you.”

His visit to the police cordon lasted barely two minutes as some watching members of the public heckled him, with one shouting: “How many more Starmer? When are you going to do something?”

As his car left, another shouted: “How many more children? Our kids are dead and you’re leaving already?”

A third man shouted “get the truth out!” while Chief Constable Serena Kennedy, who attended with the Prime Minister, was asked why the alleged attacker had not been named and if he was on a “watch list”.