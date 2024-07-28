Emergency services called to light aircraft incident in North Yorkshire

Emergency services have been dispatched to an incident involving an aircraft in North Yorkshire.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said in a statement: “We received an emergency call at 9.50am on Sunday morning reporting an incident involving a light aircraft at Thorganby near York.

Police near to the scene of an incident involving a light aircraft at Thorganby near York (Nigel Roddis/PA)

“A number of our resources have responded to the incident.”

In a statement shared on its website, North Yorkshire Police said: “We are currently dealing with an incident involving a light aircraft at a rural location near Selby, which was reported at around 9.50am today.

“We remain on the scene along with other emergency services and further updates will follow.”

Yorkshire Air Ambulance have been contacted for comment.