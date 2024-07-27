Queen presents trophy at Royal Ascot
The Queen presented a Royal Ascot trophy won by the French for the first time since 2006.
Camilla wore a white and blue patterned dress and cream hat as she handed over the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes trophy at the Berkshire racecourse on Saturday afternoon.
France won the stakes for the first time since 2006 with its horse Goliath and jockey Christophe Soumillon.
The Queen was photographed speaking with Goliath’s owner Baron Philip Von Ullmann as he held the golden trophy she had just presented him.
She walked the lawns chatting with jockeys and attendees during the prestigious stakes that first ran in 1951.
Goliath had 25-1 odds and the race favourite Auguste Rodin finished fifth.
Ascot describes the stakes as its “premier midsummer showpiece” and the horses race over a mile and a half.