Queen presents trophy at Royal Ascot

The Queen presented a Royal Ascot trophy won by the French for the first time since 2006.

Camilla wore a white and blue patterned dress and cream hat as she handed over the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes trophy at the Berkshire racecourse on Saturday afternoon.

Owner Baron Philip Von Ullmann, Queen Camilla, owner Francis-Henri Graffard and Christophe Soumillon during the presentation during the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at the Qipco King George Day at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire (Steven Paston/PA)

France won the stakes for the first time since 2006 with its horse Goliath and jockey Christophe Soumillon.

The Queen was photographed speaking with Goliath’s owner Baron Philip Von Ullmann as he held the golden trophy she had just presented him.

Goliath ridden by jockey Christophe Soumillon celebrates after winning the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes during the Qipco King George Day at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire (Steven Paston/PA)

She walked the lawns chatting with jockeys and attendees during the prestigious stakes that first ran in 1951.

Goliath had 25-1 odds and the race favourite Auguste Rodin finished fifth.

Queen Camilla (centre) with jockey Oisin Murphy, rider of her horse Handcuffed, in the Sodexo Live! Princess Margaret Stakes (Fillies’ Group 3), during the Qipco King George Day at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire (Steven Paston/PA)

Ascot describes the stakes as its “premier midsummer showpiece” and the horses race over a mile and a half.