Gareth Southgate calls on England fans to give team one last boost during final

Gareth Southgate has issued a rallying cry to England fans ahead of the Euro 2024 final.

The Three Lions manager said the team has been “grateful” for the support throughout the tournament, saying he hoped to see the “same again” during the match against Spain in Berlin on Sunday evening.

Tens of thousands of fans have made “epic” journeys to be in Germany, while England’s pubs and bars are set to be mobbed.

The King, the Prince of Wales and the Prime Minister are among those who have thrown their support behind the team.

England fans have descended on Berlin (Ben Birchall/PA)

In a video posted on social media by the England football team, Southgate said: “To all of the fans that travelled to the games, I know there have been some epic journeys, hours and hours of travel, so grateful for that support.

“It’s meant so much to us in the stadium, and it’s so important for the players, so same again please for the final.

“To everybody at home, we’ve for a long time wanted to create memories for everybody.

“I think we’ve had a lot over the last seven, eight years. This tournament has thrown up more, the knockout phase in particular.

“I think we’ve shown amazing resilience, never say die spirit, composure under pressure at different moments.

“So, we’re looking forward to this challenge. We know we’ve got to be exceptional again against Spain. But we’re in here fighting and we hope to do you proud again.”

Speaking during a press conference on Saturday evening, Southgate said the team were aware of what a victory would mean to the nation.

Captain Harry Kane told the press conference he is “extremely proud to be English”, saying a win would be “incredible” for fans.

The Prince of Wales, who will attend the match, said in a social media post on Saturday: “We are so proud of you all England, just one last push to finish the job!

“Go out there and show the world what you’re made of. We believe. W.”

William, who is president of the Football Association (FA), attended England’s quarter-final victory over Switzerland a week ago and the group stage game against Denmark, and was seen cheering in the stands.

His father, the King, also commended the team after their 2-1 semi-final win over the Netherlands on Wednesday but quipped that they should avoid more last-minute drama.

In a message to Southgate’s side, Charles sent the players the royal family’s “very best wishes” and “warmest congratulations”.

He added: “If I may encourage you to secure victory before the need for any last minute wonder goals or another penalties drama, I am sure the stresses on the nation’s collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated!

“Good luck, England.”

In a good luck message, Sir Keir Starmer, writing to “Gareth and all the England team”, said: “You should all be proud of what you’ve achieved so far, and I hope you can take some strength from the millions at home kicking every ball alongside you.”

England fans have paid thousands of pounds, travelling by air, road and rail to Germany to be at the match.

Alfie Bray, 21, a mechanical engineer from Birmingham, had flown from London to Frankfurt and got the train to Berlin.

He and friend Callum Williams, 21, booked travel to the city as soon as the second goal was scored in the semi-final.

Martin Rafferty, 44, from Birmingham, said he and friends had driven for 15 hours to reach the city despite not having tickets for the final.

He told the PA news agency: “It could be a chance of making history.”

Tony Rudd, 37, made a journey of 26 hours to get to Berlin from his home in Darwin, Australia, costing about £4,500.

He said: “I made a last-minute decision. I went ‘I’m going’.”

Pubs and bars across England are allowed to stay open until 1am on Monday morning.

British Beer And Pub Association chief executive Emma McClarkin said: “On what promises to be a hugely exciting day for the country we expect an incredible 10 million extra pints to be poured in our pubs this Sunday to toast England’s Euros final.

“A huge £48 million in additional trade for pubs and breweries will be generated by fans across the nation.”

The men’s side have never won a European Championship, with the World Cup win in 1966 their last and only major silverware.

It is the first time the men’s side has reached a final outside England.