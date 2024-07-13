Alec Baldwin thanks supporters after case dismissed: I appreciate your kindness

Alec Baldwin has thanked the people who supported him after the involuntary manslaughter case against the US actor was dismissed by a New Mexico judge.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ruled on Friday that the involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin in relation to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust should be dropped.

She dismissed the case with prejudice based on the misconduct of police and prosecutors over the withholding of ammunition evidence from the defence.

Following the ruling, Baldwin broke down in tears and hugged his tearful wife, Hilaria.

The 66-year-old actor, best known for sitcom 30 Rock and starring on US sketch show, Saturday Night Live, could have got 18 months in prison if convicted.

On Saturday, Baldwin said in a statement posted to Instagram: “There are too many people who have supported me to thank just now.

“To all of you, you will never know how much I appreciate your kindness toward my family.”

Actor Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria embrace after a judge threw out the involuntary manslaughter cases (Ramsay de Give/Pool Photo via AP)

The actor shared a photo of him watching the proceedings in court alongside the statement.

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was among those to offer a message of support to Baldwin, writing: “Bless you sir.”

Stage and screen star Sir Anthony Hopkins also commented a heart emoji, while Titanic actress Frances Fisher said: “Whatever comes next, we are by your side, Alec.”

The film’s armourer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was sentenced to 18 months in prison on an involuntary manslaughter conviction earlier this year for the death of Hutchins, which she is now appealing against.