Government ‘missing in action’ on Edinburgh beach pollution incident, MP claims

The Scottish Government is “missing in action” after bacteria pollution at an Edinburgh beach led to swimmers being warned to stay away from the water, an MP has claimed.

Chris Murray, the new Labour MP for Edinburgh East and Musselburgh, said urgent action is needed to deal with sewage ending up in waters around the city.

The Liberal Democrats also said the public need more information about what is leading to the health warnings, after beach-goers were urged not to swim or paddle at Portobello.

The warnings came after an abnormally high level of bacteria was found in water samples which tested for E. coli and intestinal enterococci.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) website indicates the “pollution incident” is expected to last until Monday.

The cause of the incident has not yet been revealed

While Sepa has not confirmed the cause of the latest incident, similar warnings were put in place for six days in July last year due to a waste water pump malfunction.

Mr Murray wrote to the Scottish Government’s current Net Zero Secretary Gillian Martin, saying more monitoring of sewage outflows is needed.

He said: “You will note that yesterday, the new Labour UK Government announced measures to address sewage and water quality issues in England and Wales.

“Of course, water policy is fully devolved in Scotland; all strategic and financial decisions on water in Scotland for the last 17 years have been taken by your party. Scottish Water is a publicly owned water company, and Sepa is under your ministerial remit.”

He added: “I am willing to share with you any suggestions and ideas my party has to improve water quality.

“I am concerned the Scottish Government is missing in action on this issue.”

Meanwhile, Lib Dem MP for Edinburgh West Christine Jardine said there should be a ban on dumping sewage near bathing waters like Portobello.

She said: “This is an iconic location in our capital but once again people are being asked to stay out of the water because of threats to health.

“As Edinburgh gears up for its busiest season, this sends a terrible message.

“Residents and visitors need more information out of Sepa as to what is leading to these closures and what action is being taken to deliver a long-term solution.”

The health warning warning covers the area from Pipe Lane to Joppa Rocks.

A spokeswoman for Sepa said: “As a result of analysis of routine samples, Sepa have indicated a high bacterial result at Portobello central bathing water.

“We are temporarily advising against bathing and paddling as a precautionary measure, due to the potential human health risk.

“Sepa are currently investigating the cause of this high result and if required we will explore any mitigation measures.

“We are currently awaiting the result of further water samples. Signage advising against bathing will remain in place until the water quality returns to a satisfactory level.

“Sepa are liaising closely with the City of Edinburgh Council and Scottish Water, and we will continue to work together to monitor the situation.”

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.