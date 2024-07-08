Shropshire Star
Close

Who is in Sir Keir Starmer’s Government?

Downing Street has announced a series of ministers who will form Sir Keir Starmer’s administration.

Published
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer hosting his first Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, London

Here are the ministers who have been confirmed in office by Downing Street:

– The Cabinet

Prime Minister – Sir Keir Starmer

Deputy Prime Minister and Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary – Angela Rayner

Chancellor of the Exchequer – Rachel Reeves

Home Secretary – Yvette Cooper

Foreign Secretary – David Lammy

Defence Secretary – John Healey

Justice Secretary – Shabana Mahmood

Science Secretary – Peter Kyle

Health Secretary – Wes Streeting

Environment Secretary – Steve Reed

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster – Pat McFadden

Commons Leader – Lucy Powell

Lords Leader – Baroness Smith of Basildon

Business Secretary – Jonathan Reynolds

Energy Secretary – Ed Miliband

Work and Pensions Secretary – Liz Kendall

(left-right) Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer hosts his first Cabinet meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson and Defence Secretary John Healey at 10 Downing Street
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer hosted his first Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street on Saturday (Chris Eades/The Sun)

Education Secretary and Minister for Women and Equalities – Bridget Phillipson

Transport Secretary – Louise Haigh

Culture Secretary – Lisa Nandy

Northern Ireland Secretary – Hilary Benn

Scottish Secretary – Ian Murray

Welsh Secretary – Jo Stevens

Chief Whip – Sir Alan Campbell

Treasury Chief Secretary – Darren Jones

Paymaster General and Minister for the Cabinet Office – Nick Thomas-Symonds

Attorney General – Lord Richard Hermer

– Departmental ministers (with portfolios where confirmed)

– Cabinet Office
Ellie Reeves

– Treasury
Lord Livermore – financial secretary

– Home Office
Dan Jarvis
Dame Angela Eagle
Dame Diana Johnson

– Foreign Office
Anneliese Dodds – attends Cabinet as development minister
Stephen Doughty

-Defence
Lord Coaker
Maria Eagle

A City of Westminster street sign for Parliament Street on the left and Whitehall on the right
A new set of ministers are being ushered in (Yui Mok/PA)

– Justice
Lord James Timpson – minister for prisons, parole and probation
Heidi Alexander

– Science, Innovation and Technology
Lord Patrick Vallance – minister for science
Sir Chris Bryant (jointly with Department for Culture, Media and Sport)

– Health
Karin Smyth
Stephen Kinnock

– Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Daniel Zeichner

–  Business and Trade
Douglas Alexander

– Energy Security and Net Zero
Sarah Jones (jointly with Department for Business and Trade)

– Work and Pensions
Alison McGovern
Sir Stephen Timms

– Education
Anneliese Dodds – minister for women and equalities
Baroness Jacqui Smith
Catherine McKinnell

– Transport
Lord Hendy of Richmond Hill

– Levelling Up, Housing and Communities
Jim McMahon
Matthew Pennycook

 

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular