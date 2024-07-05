Actress Adjoa Andoh says Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves would bring ‘steadiness’

Bridgerton actress Adjoa Andoh said a partnership between Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves would bring much-needed stability to the country.

Andoh appeared as a guest on Channel 4’s live coverage of the General Election, moments after it was announced that Ms Reeves will return as an MP in Leeds West and Pudsey amid expectations of a landslide Labour victory.

“Just seeing Rachel win, we’ve had 14 years of shocks and frights, the country feels like it’s been doing this (shaking) for a long time,” 61-year-old Andoh said.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“There’s something very steady and sensible … and deep-rooted about her”.

Andoh said Sir Keir was recently described as “political vegetable broth” in a newspaper article.

“The Tories have been sugar laden cakes and jellies and foie gras and caviar and we’ve all got a bit of a sore tummy. We need some bread and butter and some plain soup,” she said.

“And I think there’s something about this yearning for steadiness, financially we need it … We just need to be steady.

“We need to have no fireworks, we don’t need any big extreme things. We just need a steadiness.

“And so I think with that partnership of Rachel and Keir, there’ll be something steady.”

Lee Anderson (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

After her win, Ms Reeves posted to X saying: “It is an honour and a privilege to be returned as the Member of Parliament for Leeds West and Pudsey.

“You have put your trust in me. And I will not let you down.”

Andoh also offered commentary after Lee Anderson became Reform UK’s first elected MP as leader Nigel Farage hailed the prospect of a “huge” General Election result.

“I think there are people who just feel disenfranchised and powerless and they want to find some way to regain some sense of agency over their lives and to lean into a party that says ‘this was ours’,” she said.

“It has got a twinge of the Maga (make America great again) about it.

“And that can be frightening, because it’s like, what country was that, that you want back – who was part of that citizenship at that time.”

Andoh, who was previously on holiday, said she had flown home to vote in the election.

“Half the world is voting this year but today is our day,” she wrote on Instagram, ahead of polling day.

“Please use this tiny powerful choice we have to affect the course of our country over the next five years.

“Working class men, women, people of all races, religions and sexualities fought and died for their right to determine their future – many still are.

“Let’s exercise our precious power today.”