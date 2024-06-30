Boy missing after swimming with friends in River Mersey, police say

A 14-year-old boy is missing after swimming in the River Mersey with his friends, police have said.

He became separated from the group while swimming near the radar tower off Crosby beach, Waterloo, and has not been seen since, Merseyside Police said.

Emergency services were alerted shortly after 7pm and a cordon has been put in place on the beach close to the radar tower.

The force said: “We are asking people to avoid the area at this time, whilst the emergency services, including the coastguard and North West Ambulance Service, continue searching for the missing boy.”

A reporter at the Liverpool Echo, Dan Haygarth, posted on X shortly after 9.30pm: “By my count there are 5 ambulance vehicles, 6 fire engines and at least 3 police vehicles in the vicinity.

“More are stationed further along the beach and a coastguard helicopter has been circling.”

As night fell at around 10.35pm, he said “a helicopter is heading south over the water. A number of emergency vehicles remain”.