What the papers say – June 29

Politics in Britain and the United States have taken centre stage for Saturday’s newspapers.

The Times, the Daily Express, and the Independent all splash with a fresh racism row courtesy of a Reform UK activist, who was recorded using a slur to refer to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Across the pond, the Daily Telegraph, the Financial Times, and The Guardian lead on Joe Biden after his disastrous US presidential debate, with a warning from the Democrats that he has one week to shape up or ship out.

The Daily Star also used the US debate as its front page, with a rather barbed headline calling Republican candidate Donald Trump a “manbaby”.

Back on British soil, the Daily Mail shares an urgent plea from former prime minister Boris Johnson, who has told the nation it must “swerve Starmergeddon”.

According to the i, the UK public has called on the major parties to save Britain’s rivers.

Lastly, the Daily Mirror splashes with a story about missing Briton Jay Slater, with a friend telling the paper several concerning details of their last phone conversation before the teen went missing in Tenerife.