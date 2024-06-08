D-Day veteran’s great grandson born during 80th anniversary commemorations

A 100-year-old war veteran who was the youngest RAF sergeant to land on D-Day said his great grandson was born as a ferry took him to Normandy to commemorate the 80th D-Day anniversary.

Former RAF Sergeant and Royal British Legion (RBL) ambassador Bernard Morgan was honoured during the D-Day celebrations on Thursday as he was pushed in his wheelchair to the marquee by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

But his visit was made extra special as he received news of the newest member to his family.

Mr Morgan visited the Bayeux War Cemetery ahead of the service of commemoration (Jane Barlow/PA)

“I was thrilled to receive the news of my great grandson who was born as the ferry was making its way to Normandy on Tuesday – same day as my father’s birthday,” he said.

“He was due to arrive on D-Day, June 6, but couldn’t wait. I’m so pleased he arrived in time for the celebrations.”

Mr Morgan, from Crewe, was a code-breaker who landed on Gold Beach in the early evening of D-Day and saw the grim sight of drowned servicemen.

He met with the King and Queen last week at Buckingham Palace, where he and other D-Day veterans shared stories and keepsakes, before attending the national commemorative event in Ver-sur-Mer on Thursday with Charles and Camilla.

Mr Morgan said he had made the journey to pay tribute his fellow soldiers to bid them a “final farewell”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wheels Mr Morgan as they head to lunch following the UK national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“Every time I went on duty, I had the same wireless operators with me and I lost all three,” he said. “One was killed by friendly fire, the other two I’ve just found side-by-side in the cemetery at Ryes Cemetery.

“They were in a Forward Direction Post when the Germans dropped teller mines on them and killed the pair of them. I’m so lucky it wasn’t me. I think of those lads very often.”

RBL director of Remembrance Philippa Rawlinson said: “It’s been an incredibly moving and poignant week for the Royal British Legion, escorting 21 D-Day veterans and their companions to Normandy, including the amazing Bernard.”