In Pictures: Emotions run high as D-Day veterans head for Normandy
Elderly ex-servicemen are marking the 80th anniversary of the landings which led to the liberation of France.
A ferry carrying D-Day veterans is on its way to Normandy after an emotional send-off from Portsmouth.
A dwindling band of ex-servicemen will mark the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings and pay tribute to fallen comrades.
A water salute was performed by tug boats beneath a Royal Air Force flypast.
There were mixed emotions for those on board as the ship headed across the Channel – retracing a journey made by brave veterans 80 years ago.