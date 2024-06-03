Boy, 13, appears in court charged with murder following death of teenager

A 13-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with murder after the death of a teenager.

Kory McCrimmon, 16, from Glasgow, died in hospital on Sunday two days after being found seriously injured following a “disturbance” in a park in the city.

Emergency services were called to Greenfield Park in Eskbank Street, Cranhill, at around 8.15pm on Friday.

A 13-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday charged with murdering the teenager.

He made no plea or declaration in the private hearing and was remanded in custody.

Police Scotland have launched a murder inquiry into the death.

Detective Inspector William Downie, senior investigating officer, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Kory’s family at what is a very difficult time. They have asked for privacy.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and there will be a continued police presence in the area.

“Extra patrols are being carried out and anyone with concerns should approach an officer.

“There were a lot of people in the park at the time and we are asking anyone who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“If you can assist please call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3996 of Friday May 31.”