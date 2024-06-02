Rob Burrow: What is motor neurone disease?

Former rugby league player Rob Burrow was among several players diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in recent years.

Burrow, who has died aged 41, was just 37 and had three children under the age of eight with wife Lindsey when he made the announcement on December 19 2019 that he had MND.

Motor neurone disease attacks the nerves that control movement (Danny Lawson/PA)

Here are some key questions and answers about the degenerative disease:

– What is MND?

It is a life-shortening neurological disease which affects the nerves that control movement so muscles no longer work, according to the MND Association.

The charity says these nerves – motor neurones – control muscle activity such as walking, speaking and swallowing.

But as they are attacked, the brain’s messages gradually stop reaching muscles, leading to weakness and wasting followed by breathing difficulties.

The MND Association says some people also experience changes to their thinking and behaviour.

– What are the early signs of MND?

The NHS says MND symptoms occur gradually so may not be obvious at first.

Early symptoms include weakness in ankles or legs, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing food, a weak grip, muscle cramps and twitches and weight loss.

– How is MND treated and can it be cured?

There is no cure for MND and the disease will progress over time, according to the MND Association.

How long people live with the condition varies but some survive for years, and even decades, such as Professor Stephen Hawking, who lived for more than 50 years after being diagnosed aged 21.

MND can be treated with occupational therapy, physiotherapy, a medicine called riluzole and medication to relieve muscle stiffness and help with saliva problems, the NHS said.

The Prince of Wales with Rob Burrow and fellow former rugby league player Kevin Sinfield (Phil Noble/PA)

– Who does the condition affect?

According to the MND Association, up to 5,000 adults in the UK have the disease at any one time.

The organisation says it can affect any adult at any age, but it is more likely to occur in people over the age of 50.

– What causes MND?

The health service says it is caused by a problem with cells in the brain and motor neurones.

It is not known why these cells and neurones gradually stop working over time.

The NHS says having a close relative with MND – or a related condition called frontotemporal dementia – can sometimes mean you are more likely to get it, but in most cases it does not run in families.