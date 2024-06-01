Man charged over pitch incident at Scotland v Israel match

A man has been charged after an incident on the pitch at Hampden before Scotland’s Women’s Euro 2025 qualifier against Israel.

The match on Friday was delayed for more than 30 minutes after someone appeared to chain themselves to a goalpost.

Pro-Palestine campaigners staged a demonstration outside the stadium in Glasgow where the match was played behind closed doors.

Chief Superintendent Stevie Dolan said: “A proportionate policing response was deployed at Hampden during the evening of Friday, 31 May and we worked with event organisers to ensure the safety of everyone in attendance and those in the surrounding area.

“A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged following an incident on the pitch prior to kick-off and will be subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Scotland won the match 4-1 and the two sides will meet again behind closed doors in Budapest in Hungary on June 4.