Three police officers injured ahead of Aston Villa match with Legia Warsaw

Three police officers have been injured following disorder ahead of Aston Villa’s game with Legia Warsaw in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said fans of the Polish side were not being allowed into the stadium after missiles were thrown at officers before the start of the Europa Conference League game.

Objects were thrown at police as the visiting fans were held in the coach park near the ground.

The force said a “significant policing operation” continues but the game was able to kick off at 8pm.

A Birmingham Police statement on X, formerly Twitter, read: “We’re currently unable to allow away fans into Villa Park following disorder outside the stadium which has seen missiles thrown at officers.

“Three officers have already been injured & a significant policing operation continues.

“Please avoid Witton Lane where possible.”