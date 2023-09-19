Monetisation of Russell Brand’s YouTube channel suspended

Russell Brand

YouTube has suspended the monetisation of Russell Brand’s channel for “violating” its “creator responsibility policy”.

In a statement to the PA news agency, a spokesperson for the Google-owned company said: “If a creator’s off-platform behaviour harms our users, employees or ecosystem, we take action to protect the community.”

The news comes after the remaining shows of Brand’s Bipolarisation tour were postponed and the Metropolitan Police said it had received a report of an alleged sexual assault in the wake of media allegations about the comedian and actor.

Russell Brand faces claims about his sexual behaviour at the height of his fame (PA)

Brand’s YouTube account, which has 6.6 million subscribers, has been suspended from YouTube’s partner account “following serious allegations against the creator”, meaning the channel is no longer able to make money from advertising on the platform.

The statement added: “This decision applies to all channels that may be owned or operated by Russell Brand.”

The 48-year-old actor has been accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013, when he was at the height of his fame and working for the BBC, Channel 4 and starring in Hollywood films, following a joint investigation by The Times, Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches.